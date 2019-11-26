Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tributes have poured in for Brad Duxbury.
Tributes have poured in for Brad Duxbury.
News

Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine

Melanie Whiting
26th Nov 2019 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINE worker who died overnight at Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site has been named.

The company confirmed that Brad Duxbury, 57, of Ipswich was the employee who died.

Fitzroy Australia Resources chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his deepest sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

"Fitzroy's current focus is on supporting Brad's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce impacted by this event."

Mr Polwarth said Mr Duxbury's family has requested that their privacy be respected as they worked through this difficult time.

More Stories

carborough downs mine editors picks fitzroy resources australia mining fatality
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne thought about her mother as she lay on the concrete outside a music festival, convinced she was going to die.

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and...

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...