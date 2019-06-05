Long list of needs ready for new agriculture minister

WITH the election over, it's time for the government to get back to its job - governing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed his new ministry, including new Agriculture Minister Senator Bridget McKenzie.

Producers however won't be giving Senator McKenzie much time to settle in, with a big list of priorities for her.

Glenore Grove dairyfarmer Luke Stock is looking for the federal coalition to work with the state to protect producers "right to farm”, which he said was under threat from activists.

"We've seen animal activists in the last couple of months that have stepped out onto farms and there's a real risk associated with this - particularly from a biosecurity point of view,” Mr Stock said.

"I'd really like to see the federal government, along side with our state government, keep a hard line approach on extreme animal activists.”

With farms facing increasing input costs, while returns have either flat-lined, or even declined, Mr Stock said the government needed to ensure costs of living and production were workable.

"Farmers need to remain viable,” he said.

Mr Stock said local growers were still concerned by water security and potential allocations.

While he could accept water allocations, they needed to be "fair and just”.

"It doesn't matter if you're a vegetable grower or a hay producer or a dairyfarmer - we're all very reliant on water,” he said.

The horticulture industry has it's own set of priorities for the government.

Lake Clarendon lettuce grower Anthony Staatz agreed water security was a major challenge for the industry but also pointed to the need for more skilled labour as a priority for horticulture.

"(We need) a dedicated ag visa to support more long term employees rather than just backpackers,” Mr Staatz said.

With such a long list of priorities and needs, the federal agriculture department is sure to be kept busy.

Koala Farms' Anthony Staatz said water security and labour shortage needed addressing. ALI KUCHEL

New portfolios positive for agriculture industry

THE new-look Morrison ministry sees several changes in agriculture, including the appointment of Australia's first female minister for agriculture.

Senator Bridget McKenzie is the deputy leader of the National party and grew up in regional Victoria where her family had worked for generations.

The appointment has been widely welcomed by industry, and dairyfarmer Luke Stock said it was important the agriculture portfolio stay with someone with rural background.

"If you've got a background in agriculture and you've grown up within an agricultural, farming enterprise, or at least an agricultural region, then you at least have a better understanding of what producers and growers are facing,”

Lettuce grower Anthony Staatz agreed Senator McKenzie's background would help, but also questioned the need to change the agriculture minister.

"I think David Littleproud did a great job while he was there and I'm a bit disappoint to see that he's been moved on,” Mr Staatz said.

Mr Littleproud won't be left jobless however, taking over the areas of water resources, drought and rural finance - which have been split of the ag portfolio.

Mr Stock said the separate portfolio was a benefit to the sector.

"With how prevalent drought is in this country at this moment, it's great to have someone specific for that role,” he said.

"I imagine it would be really hard for someone to be across the whole agricultural sector.”

Mr Staatz said it was now important for the two ministers to work to find real solutions to the many issues the industry faced.

"We need more long term solutions rather than band-aid solutions when things happen,” Mr Staatz said.