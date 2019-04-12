Motorway closed, people trapped after crash

SIX people are being assessed by emergency services following a crash on the Logan Motorway this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Carole Park on the Logan Motorway westbound after the Centenary Highway off ramp at about 2:20pm following reports of a truck and vehicle crash.

Early reports suggest the crash involves six people - two of which are encapsulated.

About five Queensland Ambulance Service units are on scene with more en route.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area, with westbound traffic already streteching back to Larapinta.

A QAS spokesman said there are now ten units on scene - including Critical Care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit.

Two people encapsulated in the vehicle have multiple injuries - everyone else involved are conscious and breathing.

Reports suggest two occupants of the truck are uninjured.