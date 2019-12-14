Menu
Crime

Lollipop lady throws chair at gunmen

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Dec 2019 7:50 AM

 

A female traffic controller has fearlessly confronted two armed men smashing through a jewellery store in a robbery, throwing a chair at them and telling them to "get out".

The brave woman seemed undeterred as a gun was pointed directly in her face outside the Ashmore Plaza store on the Gold Coast. She walked towards one of the gunmen, throwing a chair at him as he ran out of the store about 3pm on Wednesday.

The woman's brave act was captured on CCTV obtained by Nine.

The woman throws a chair at one of the gunmen. Picture: Nine
He points his gun at the woman. Picture: Nine
The two thieves smashed through the window of the jewellery shop with hammers before entering the shop and threatening the female worker inside. One of them smashed a glass counter top with their weapon before pointing it directly at a female worker while she cowered in the corner. The woman was also hit in the face with the weapon, according to Queensland Police.

Ashmore Jewellers owner Brad Mojic said his employee sustained minor injuries in the attack but was not seriously injured. "Thank god," he said, speaking to Nine.

But as the thieves ran from the business, the female traffic controller confronted the armed men, fearlessly throwing a chair at one of them as he pointed a gun in her face.

"Get out! You leave," she yelled at the pair as they ran into a waiting getaway car in the carpark.

The pair fled in a blue Commodore with a third man, according to Queensland Police.

The three men are still on the run, and anyone who sees them is urged not to approach them but to contact police.

