Lola puts others' enjoyment first

BIG WINNER: Lola Beard's Christmas light display won first place in the '10,000 lights and over' category.

THE disappointment of a young girl was Lola Beard's motivation behind her Christmas light display in 2018.

After putting up lights on and off for the past 12 years, MrsBeard planned to give the festive season a miss until the little girl paid her a visit and ignited her Christmas spirit.

"When I said I wasn't going to put my lights up the little girl got quite upset and said 'you have to, we just love coming and looking at them',” MrsBeard said.

Putting smiles on faces and spreading the Christmas cheer has been her motivation.

Made up of almost 40,000 lights, her Lindemans Road display lit up the Somerset sky every evening before Christmas and took the top gong in the lights competition.

"I had never won, I had a couple of seconds, but I didn't join every year because I did it for the fun of it,” she said.

"I do it for the kids, I've got five grandchildren and they all enjoy it.”

Mrs Beard's efforts won her first place in the Display over 10,000 lights category in the 2018 Somerset Christmas Lights Competition.

She said the display was a collection of lights from all the years she had entered the competition.

"I just hope people get enjoyment out of it because it is a lot of hard work and it is time-consuming,” MrsBeard said.

"When people comment and say nice things about them it makes it all worthwhile.”

With the help of her two friends MrsBeard decorated the winning property for a full two days and then MrsBeard spent the next three weeks filling in the gaps.

Mrs Beard was delighted to win the category and planned to enter again this year.