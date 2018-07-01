Logies red carpet 2018: The best and worst dressed celebs

Lisa Wilkinson and Carrie Bickmore on the red carpet.Picture: Jerad Williams

SOME of the most famous faces on Australian TV are arriving on the red carpet for the 60th annual TV Week Logie Awards, held for the first time this year at The Star on the Gold Coast.

We'll have all the best, worst and weirdest (this is the Logies after all, at least one person gets it spectacularly wrong every year) looks from the celebs as they arrive - here's who we've spotted so far:

In sparkly silver, is Sonia Kruger channelling her Strictly Ballroom years?

Sonia Kruger in shimmering silver. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Knuckle dusters, but make it fashion. Picture: AAP

Carrie Bickmore looks elegant in this Paolo Sebastian dress - complete with burgeoning baby bump:

Carrie Bickmore, pretty in pink. Picture: teninsider/Instagram

Newsreader Leila McKinnon has certainly let her hair down - we barely recognised her in this OTT (and rather fabulous) ensemble:

Leila McKinnon, where have you been hiding this Studio 54 disco diva? Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Bachelor Matty J and girlfriend Laura Byrne make a very cute couple:

We’re getting slight wait staff vibes from the white tux but he just about pulls it off. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Erin Holland looked glam - but we can't help but wonder how practical those big puffy sleeves are going to be when it comes time to, say, eat dinner or visit the bathroom:

Stunning dress, Erin Holland, but how will you eat dinner with those puffy ruffled sleeves? Picture: AAP

Our red carpet reporter Andrew Bucklow is up close and personal with Ninja Warrior's breakout star, the Deadly Ninja - and we bet he's glad the ceremony's being held on the Gold Coast rather than freezing Melbourne this year:

Today newsreader Sylvia Jeffries looks dazzling in sapphire:

Australian Survivor contestant Lee Carseldine walked the red carpet with actress Kristy Best:

Logies 2018: All the red carpet looks. Picture: AAP

Still getting ready, Project star Lisa Wilkinson offered up a candid look at her pre-red carpet self.

"And so the #Logies red carpet construction job begins...with an eye mask. But ladies, this is the real me. No makeup. Just remember, everything you see from here is all smoke and mirrors," she wrote.

More to come …