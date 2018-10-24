Menu
Login
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday.
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday. Michael Welburn
Breaking

Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 11:42 AM

A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.

The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.

 

A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning.
A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning. Michael Welburn

A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.

capricorn hwy editors picks qps tmbbreakingnews truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    News The hospital are encouraging the community to get involved.

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News Rodeo queens keen to see Aussie way of competition

    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News The small school marked a major milestone last week

    Local Partners