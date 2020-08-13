Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
pringwood woman pleads guilty in Beenleigh court
pringwood woman pleads guilty in Beenleigh court
Crime

Hairdresser busted for meth, flick knife in handbag

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
13th Aug 2020 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Logan hairdresser was found in possession of 0.7g of methylamphetamine (ice), digital scales with a powdery residue, and a flick knife following a police search warrant on her home.

Claire Elizabeth Gregory, 30, was charged with three offences following November 6 raid at her Springwood address last year.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard the search warrant was executed about 11.30am.

Inside a handbag they uncovered the drugs, scales and flick knife, none of which she could explain, save to say she forgot she had the ice, the court heard.

Springwood hairdresser Claire Elizabeth Gregory, 30. Picture: Facebook
Springwood hairdresser Claire Elizabeth Gregory, 30. Picture: Facebook

She was on probation at the time of these three offences.

Gregory also pleaded guilty to an unrelated fourth offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

This fourth charge, which relates to Gregory travelling in a stolen vehicle, occurred at Moorooka on January 26, 2018, but she wasn't charged until August last year.

She was identified by a fingerprint on the passenger window.

Defence lawyer Bruce Affleck told the court his client's offending was influenced by the negative "culture" of the house she was living in at the time.

She had since moved back into her parents'. Her mother was supporting her in court.

Gregory pleaded guilty to all four charges.

Magistrate Clare Kelly placed her on an additional nine months' probation. No convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Logan hairdresser busted for meth, flick knife in handbag

More Stories

court crime logan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        Premium Content Prison stage two development to provide 900+ jobs for region

        News ANOTHER 1000 beds will be added, boosting job opportunities.

        Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Premium Content Alternate cashless option adopted for council visitor centre

        Council News Cash, card of PostBillpay. Three options now available at visitor centres.

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        VOTE NOW: 32 best receptionists in our region named by you

        Opinion We asked who our region's best receptionist is, and you named them