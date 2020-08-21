Dad of 11 kids in court after daughters miss 500 school days

The single father of 11 kids, seven of whom are in his care, said he ‘knew this day was coming’ when he was charged.

A Logan single father of 11 has faced court charged with failing to ensure his kids' attendance at school after two of his daughters missed nearly 500 school days in two years.

The Woodridge man, aged in his 50s, can't be named to protect the identity of his children. He pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court to the two offences.

The court heard the man has seven children in his daily care.

The offences occurred between January 2018 - December 2019 when the family was residing in Mackay.

A Woodridge father of 11 was fined $400 for failing to ensure the attendance of two of his daughters at school. Picture: Alex Treacy

They relate to two of his daughters, aged 15 and 12.

The court heard the elder of the two missed 235 school days, only 75 of which had an explanation, between January 2018 - July 18, 2019, while the younger of the two missed 270 school days between 24 April 2018 - December 2, 2019.

Of these 270, 192 days of absence were explained.

The man was charged on January 20 this year.

The court heard when he was charged, he told police, "I knew this day was coming".

He told the court the absences were due to a combination of significant mental health issues his daughters faced and a lack of support services in Mackay.

He said he lived in Brisbane until 2017 and hadn't had attendance issues up to that point.

He was fined $400. No convictions were recorded.

