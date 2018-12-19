Lockyer's water fails in report

FLASHBACK: Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Andrew Cripps inspects maps of the Laidley Creek at Mulgowie with SEQ catchments project manager Jessica Walker in 2013.

WATER quality in the Lockyer is just a D+ according the 2018 Healthy Land and Water Report Card.

Councils, organisations and community members gathered at Laidley last week to unpack the Lockyer's failing water quality in a bid to see future improvements.

Healthy Land and Water senior principal scientist Dr Paul Maxwell said the meeting addressed such issues as soil erosion, weeds and projects which would improve the water quality.

"The big issue we see is soil erosion, but also associated with that are things that cause soil erosion like too many weeds in the riparian zone,” Dr Maxwell said.

Attendees were urged to act on weed growth which, prevented grasses and trees from growing and caused riverbanks to become more erodible.

Just 69 per cent of stream banks in the region were vegetated, which Dr Maxwell attributed to generations of land clearing.

"The big problem we've got in Lockyer is it's been a legacy of clearing for the past 150 years,” he said.

"The people that own the land now are dealing with that legacy and going it alone, so we are really trying to encourage people downstream in Brisbane to think about trying to invest upstream.”

Dr Maxwell said extra funding allocated to water quality in the Lockyer Valley would benefit regions closer to the coast.

"The councils downstream will get the benefit of investment upstream,” Dr Maxwell said.

"They need to think outside their jurisdiction and invest where we've got the issues and help landholders in the Lockyer.”

Tenthill Creek and Laidley Creek were identified as high-risk areas in the region and earmarked as priority for future investment.

Dr Maxwell said extra funding would generate more projects like the Laidley Creek Streambank Restoration Project at Mulgowie.

The $1.4 million project targets water quality offsets of sediment and nutrient pollution by planting native trees and grasses.

It is estimated the works will prevent 10,000 tonnes of sediment, 5000kgs of nitrogen and 10,000kgs of phosphorous from entering the catchment every year.