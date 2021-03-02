Lockyer’s top-earning suburbs revealed: See how you compare

Lockyer Valley workers living in Withcott, Murphy’s Creek, Helidon, Hatton Vale and Plainland are raking in the highest incomes in the region, while those in Gatton, Adare, Placid Hills and Mt Sylvia earn the least.

Lockyer Valley workers living in Withcott, Murphy’s Creek, Helidon, Hatton Vale and Plainland are raking in the highest incomes in the region, while those in Gatton, Adare, Placid Hills and Mt Sylvia earn the least.

Lockyer Valley workers living in Withcott, Murphy’s Creek, Helidon, Hatton Vale and Plainland are raking in the highest incomes in the region, while those in Gatton, Adare, Placid Hills and Mt Sylvia earn the least.

New data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has revealed the average full-time salaries for workers across the Lockyer Valley and Queensland by postcode.

LOCAL NEWS: FREE EVENT: Sad seniors statistic authorities want to change

Murphy’s Creek and Withcott (postcode 4352) topped the list of Lockyer Valley postcodes with an average wage of $67,704.

That is almost $20,000 more per year than workers living in Gatton, Adare, Placid Hills and Mt Sylvia (postcode 4343), who earn on average $49,588.

LOCAL NEWS: TEEN’S BRAVERY: Young firefighter earns prestigious award

Workers living in Helidon, Helidon Spa and Flagstone Creek (postcode 4344) came in second, earning on average $61,767, closely followed by Laidley, Plainland, Hatton Vale and Regency Downs (postcode 4341) taking home $61,272.

Lowood, Coominya and Minden residents (postcode 4311) are taking home $59,076 on average, almost $5000 per year more than those in Glenore Grove, Lockrose, Crowley Vale and Forest Hill (postcode 4342) who are earning $55,967.

To see how your income compares with the rest of Queensland, click here.