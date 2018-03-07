Lockyer's soggy summer

STRIKING IMAGE: The season's stormy conditions provided plenty of inspiration for the region's photographers. Craig Bachmann submitted this image of lightning over the Lockyer last week.

IT WAS Queensland's driest summer since 1989-90 but the Lockyer Valley bucked the trend, recording a slightly wetter than usual season.

A total of 388.4mm fell in the gauge compared to the average of 311.7mm, with Gatton receiving 90mm of that in the seven days to 9am Monday.

February saw Gatton receive more than double its average rainfall, with 224.2mm falling during the month.

However the heavier rainfall of recent weeks is set to ease with a somewhat sunnier outlook for the weekend ahead.

Possible showers are forecast over the coming days for both Gatton and Esk and temperatures in the mid-20s are expected later in the week - slightly below Gatton's March average of 29.6C.

Looking further ahead, southeast Queensland may be set for a warmer autumn, with the weak La Nina event that has been governing our weather declining.

Bureau of Meteorology long-range forecaster Dr Andrew Watkins said the La Nina had been weaker than average and this, historically, meant a drier autumn.

"This La Nina has only had a weak influence on Australian climate, particularly when compared to the last La Nina (2010-12) when Australia experienced its wettest two years on record.”

Dominic Elsome