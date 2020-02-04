Lockyer’s serial flasher fails to heed child protection order

Richard Campbell has pleaded guilty to failing to report to the Child Protection Offenders Registry.

A FOREST HILL man has breached a district court bond by failing to report to the Child Protection Offender Registry.

Subject to the Child Protection, Offender Reporting and Prohibition Act, Richard Campbell, 53, was required to report to police every three months, which can be done by phone or online.

When police noticed he had not reported when he was due to, Campbell was charged with failing to comply with reporting.

Police prosecutor Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court Campbell had failed to contact the registry during the month of November, despite having agreed to do so.

“He told police he thought he had reported but he had been suffering some memory loss during that period,” Sergeant Windsor said.

Campbell told Magistrate Kay Ryan he suffered from various psychological issues and had been recently unable to afford medication.

“I’m in the last stages of applying for a disability pension because I have high-functioning autism and PTSD,” Campbell said.

“It makes it hard to sleep at night and leads to memory loss – I have chronic anxiety, depression, stress.”

Ms Ryan asked for a letter from Campbell’s doctor but he said he hadn’t brought anything along to court.

She told Campbell she had heard countless people claim to suffer mental health issues without bringing documentation along as proof.

“I get a little cynical actually because people tell me all sorts of things and they stand there and blatantly outright lie,” Ms Ryan said.

“I have no reason to disbelieve you – however, that’s just noted.”

Campbell was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.