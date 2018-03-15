Menu
Lockyer's new additions welcomed

Wayne and bub Kaylee Petfield officially welcomed by Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan on Sunday.
Wayne and bub Kaylee Petfield officially welcomed by Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan on Sunday. Selina Boyle

LOCKYER'S newest members have been officially welcomed into the community, in the annual Welcome Babies Ceremony on Sunday.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the ceremony held at the Lockyer Valley Library was an important initiation for the region's new bubs.

"It was a special time and day for all parents and their families who attended,” Cr Milligan said.

"Our Welcome Babies ceremony was a celebration of family and friends and an opportunity to introduce families' new babies to the wider community.

"As well as for us as a community to come together to welcome the newest additions to the world.”

Each of the 13 babies welcomed received a welcoming certificate and a Lockyer Valley Libraries First 5 Forever gift bag, with the ceremony concluding with a free morning tea.

Cr Milligan said the ceremony would be an ongoing initiative of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

