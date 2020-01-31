Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

BLOCKBUSTER: Large parts of the movie ‘Day of Justice’ were filmed at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum in 2018. Picture: Lachlan McIvor

BLOCKBUSTER: Large parts of the movie ‘Day of Justice’ were filmed at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum in 2018. Picture: Lachlan McIvor

LAIDLEY might be a far cry from Hollywood, but there’s still plenty of film stars down at the pioneer village.

The historical site was used extensively in the upcoming film Day of Justice, which tells the story of the 1838 Myall Creek massacre and the subsequent trials.

The massacre resulted in the deaths of 28 indigenous Australians, brutally killed by colonists, and is one of the few cases where the perpetrators were tried and found guilty of murder.

Several members of the Laidley Pioneer Village also feature in the film, which was shot on location in February 2018.

Director Brad Deibert said discovering the village, which stood in for 19th century Sydney Cove, as well as several other scenes, was a “lucky find”.

“I found Laidley Village and my wife and I did a drive out there and went ‘wow, this is perfect’,” Mr Deibert said.

It wasn’t just the location the Pioneer Village provided, the site’s trove of artefacts making sourcing props for the film much easier.

A number of village members and locals also made up extras for the shoot.

“The support we got from them was amazing,” Mr Deibert said.

“They loaned us a lot of stuff.”

Given the vital role Laidley had in the project, Mr Deibert plans on holding a screening at the Pioneer Village as a thanks to those involved.

“We’re going to do something nice for the guys because they really did go above and beyond to help us get the film over the line,” Mr Deubert said.

The film is in post-production at the moment and Mr Deibert said it would be released some time later this year.