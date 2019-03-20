Lockyer's greatest athletes share their stories over dinner

THREE of the Lockyer Valley's greatest athletes will share their experiences at the Laidley Sportspersons Dinner this month.

Hosted by the Laidley Recreation Committee, the dinner will showcase the talents and stories of Olympian Josh Robinson, cricketer Kathy Raymont and Australian men's open touch representative Scott Notley.

Committee president Dan Flanagan said the aim of the night was to bring the sporting community together.

"The main aim is to showcase some of your local sports stars," Mr Flanagan said.

"Get the clubs together and have a night out rather thanworking all the time."

Mr Flanagan said the committee was excited for the night and with half of the tickets already sold, people would need to be quick to secure a place.

The night, hosted at the Laidley Recreation Grounds, will be compered by James O'Shea and the cost of the ticket includes dinner and dessert.

A bar will also be available throughout the night.

Mr Flanagan said in addition to the opportunity to listen to the stories from our best athletes, the night was also great value.

"It's better than going to the pub," he said.

"It's a good night out and a cheap night out."

Money raised from the event will go towards supporting the committee's work.

Tickets are $30 a person or $55 a couple.

To book, phone 54651610 by March 27.