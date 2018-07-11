Lockyer's first off-leash dog park ready to open

SHAKE ON IT: Nicole McGuinness with her two-year-old Koolie Ruby at the Laidley Recreation Reserve.

SHAKE ON IT: Nicole McGuinness with her two-year-old Koolie Ruby at the Laidley Recreation Reserve. Lachlan McIvor

DOG owners and their four-legged friends are being called on to attend the official opening of the Lockyer Valley's first off-leash dog park this weekend.

Works on the 3800 square metre facility at the Laidley Recreation Reserve began at the end of May and Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook said council was very happy with the outcome.

It will be unveiled on Sunday at 2pm.

"The off-leash dog park comes in response to community requests and reflects the broad recreational preferences of the community," Cr Cook said.

"With close to an acre for dogs to explore, the facility also features two shade shelters with seating, waste facilities and water bubblers suitable for both dogs and their owners.

"This is a great result, not only for dog owners but the community as a whole and I hope to see as many residents as possible at Sunday's opening."

Council contributed $50,000 toward the project, with an additional $3000 obtained under the Mars Petcare Australia Pet Friendly Park Grants Program Funding.

The Mars Petcare Grant funded part of one of the shelters in the facility.

The first 100 dogs in attendance will receive a 'doggy bag' full of treats.

Cr Cook said council was already looking at options for other off-leash dog parks elsewhere in the region.