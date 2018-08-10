Lockyer's colours set to shine next weekend

SHOWCASE: Marta Lefebure, David Parsons, Boyd Ridley and Kathleen Ott are eagerly awaiting the 2018 Colours of the Lockyer festival next Saturday.

A CELEBRATION of everything great about the Lockyer Valley will be held next Saturday.

Colours of the Lockyer is again taking over Laidley Pioneer Village for five hours of entertainment and fun on August 18 from 10am.

Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley said the festival celebrated the best of the region.

"It's a showcase of all the really great aspects of life in the Lockyer and surrounding regions,” Ms Wadley said.

"This is a celebration of all the arts and culture.

"I'm still trying to come up with a catchy word that crosses a festival with an expo, but I still haven't found it.”

The festival will be the perfect day out for the whole family, with lots to keep the kids entertained including the award-winning Larrikin Puppet show.

"There's a lot of local groups that will be running free activities for the kids,” she said.

"It's not just for kids, it's for the whole family. There's talks on health and travel that the grown-ups will enjoy.”

Ms Wadley said one of the highlights would have to be the living history displays that will be taking place through out the day.

"Medieval knights - they'll be killing each other just after lunch,” she said.

There will be plenty of food on offer throughout the day including traditional damper.

For those feeling more adventurous, camel meat pies and forgotten recipes will be available to try courtesy of local chef Mark Butler.

In addition to the entertainment, more than 40 vendors and stallholders will be in attendance on the day, showcasing local produce and merchandise.

Why not try your hand at the Legends of the Lockyer talent quest - there's a $200 prize pool on offer.

Or if you're looking for a more laid back and relaxed day, simply peruse the many buildings in the Pioneer Village and check out the memorabilia of the Lockyer Valley before kicking back and enjoying the entertainment on the main stage including Glen Hunt and the Huntsmen.

Entry is free, and many of the activities will be free or low cost.