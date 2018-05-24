Lockyer's champion mini-goats

CHAMPIONS: Miniature goat breeders, Therese Purton and Grace Bilson with AABMGS Australian Champion Miniature Buck Wendell, at Grace's Gatton property.

CHAMPIONS: Miniature goat breeders, Therese Purton and Grace Bilson with AABMGS Australian Champion Miniature Buck Wendell, at Grace's Gatton property. Francis Witsenhuyen

TWO Lockyer Valley friends and miniature-goat breeders have achieved the glorious feat of winning Australian Champions with their respective goats.

It's a title which has taken nearly four years to achieve, through winning either grand champion or supreme champion at eight country shows. To achieve Australian Champion, breeders show their goats, to be judged and points are accumulated.

Brightview breeder and secretary of Australian All Breeds of Miniature Goats Society AABMGS, Therese Purton, took out the title with her Miniature Nubian Doe, Willow, at the Allora Show in February.

"It was really exciting,” Therese said.

"I am really proud of her.

"Willow has got good confirmation and bone structure and the judges really pick up on that.”

Australian Champion Doe, Willow, with her medals. contributed

Therese has been breeding Australian mini goats, mini Nubians and Pigmys since 2007 under the stud name Mya-ora.

"Willow needed to reach 150 points to win Australian title for her breed, and all up she got 184... for our group it's a record,” she said.

"She won her first supreme at Lismore Show in 2016 and her most recent win was in 2017 at Marburg. Willow's daughter has just over 100 points so over the next 18 months she might get titled as well.”

Therese has had a long love for miniature goats, which stemmed back to her early childhood.

"I am allergic to cow's milks so we had goats and I was raised on Goats milk,” she said.

Friend, breeder and AABMGS member Grace Bilson also received the news her Miniature Buck Wendell had taken out Australian Champion Miniature Buck Wendell at the Allora Show.

"It was out of this world,” Grace said.

"Wendell has won quite a lot of prizes, and to get this title his progeny has to win too, to prove to the judges he is a good producer.”

"It's an great achievement for both Therese and I.

"We got the two Australian Champions of different breeds at the same time in the same club.”

Australian Champion Buck, Wendell after being crowned. contributed

The Gatton local explained how a buck has to accumulate 100 points to be titled Australian Champion and another 50 points for their progeny.

"I'm proud of really of him,” she said.

On a whim, Grace made the decision to begin breeding mini-goats under stud name Dundala about 10 years ago when she saw two little minis advertised in the Gatton Star Newspaper.

Grace breeds her miniature goat stud, Dundala, privately from her Gatton property.