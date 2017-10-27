Lockyer's budding authors

OUR finest young wordsmiths were given the opportunity to illustrate their talents in the second Lockyer Young Writers Competition.

An initiative of Laidley State High School, the competition runs in line with Book Week, sharing its annual theme and celebrating everything creative writing.

This year's contenders came from Years 3-9 across five schools in the Valley. Each contestant explored the theme "Escape” in their short story of no more than 1000 words.

Competition organiser Sandi Kantor said the judges were impressed with the imagination, creativity and technical skills of this year's authors.

"The winners took home book vouchers and we are organising to get them to the Somerset literature festival early next year,” she said.

Among the winners was St Mary's student Jorja Kantor,10, who hopes to one day be a fiction and fantasy novelist. Jorja impressed the judges with her short story The Year of the Dragon.

"I felt really proud to win,” she said.

"I love the creativity of writing.”

Another St Mary's winner was 11-year-old Alissa Loughman who said winning with her story Escape motivated her to keep writing so she could eventually become a fiction writer.

"It felt really awesome because some of my other friends entered and they had awesome stories as well, being able to win made me really proud,” she said.

"I like writing Because you get to make up stories - it makes other people happy.”

Laidley High's Ethan Brennan, 13, said winning was awesome but he planned to keep writing for himself for now.

"Maybe that will change in the future,” he said.

"I like ability to create and then being learn from the characters that you've created and being able to in the end understand when you've written and your characters.”

Laidley High's Jasmin Flynn, 13, said winning with her story Experiment 859F was a great feeling.

"I like the opportunity to express what's in my head on paper,” she said.

Winners: St Mary's Sophie Garibaldi (Year 3), Jorja Kantor (Year 5) and Alissa Loughman (Year 6), Gatton State School's Jessica Black (Year 4), Laidley High's Ethan Brennan (Year 7) and Jasmin Flynn (Year 8), and Lockyer District High's Holly Ilka (Year 9).