Lockyer's best-kept secret wins top gong

HEARTFELT THANKS: Sarah Ross and Scott Wright thanked the team for making Scotty's Garage and The Barn a unique destination.

HEARTFELT THANKS: Sarah Ross and Scott Wright thanked the team for making Scotty's Garage and The Barn a unique destination. Contributed

TUCKED amongst the leaves in Upper Flagstone, Scotty's Garage and The Barn is one of the few Lockyer Valley attractions which happily boasts no mobile phone service.

It's possibly the secret to their successful run at the 2017 Lockyer Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on October 21, when co-owners Sarah Ross and Scott Wright took home awards in the Tourism and Business of the Year categories.

Mr Wright said he loved seeing the genuine interactions between people who weren't absorbed by their phones.

"You're in that rustic setting and it's in amongst the gum trees, so to speak,” he said.

"It's amazing to see what words are said when you have no internet or mobile phone service.

"To me, these days, it's a good thing.”

That doesn't mean customers are regularly bored at Scotty's Garage and The Barn, as the 1950-60s styled automotive museum attracts plenty of attention.

Mr Wright said visitors enjoyed seeing pieces which weren't often seen at other exhibitions, another possible reason for their twin wins last week.

Scotty's Garage and The Barn took home the top gong, Business of the Year . Contributed

"There's a couple of very interesting pieces in there, like the Flying Horse, which is an early Mobil Oil promotional piece and a kiddy's ride,” he said.

"There's only a handful of those and I'm fortunate enough to have one.

"Not too many places will offer what you can see here.”

The motors buff also admitted another favourite piece - the 1956 Thunderbird which he said sparked his passion for collection.

"I've had that one for 20 years now and it still has a soft spot,” he said.

"But each piece has its own place in the display, and without each piece, the display is that little bit less.”

Mr Wright thanked everybody involved in the business awards this year and said it was "very flattering” to be singled out.

"Also our staff who do work hard, and without good people, you just don't have a business,” he said. "Sarah and I couldn't do it ourselves.

"We're also very grateful to all our loyal customers and hopefully look forward to greeting new ones.”

Scotty's Garage and The Barn is best contacted through their landline number 46975334, as due to limited service, Facebook messages may not be answered immediately.