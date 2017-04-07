Lockyer's best and brightest cricketers recognised

CRICKET: The stand-out performers across the Lockyer Cricket Association in the 2016/17 season were recognised at their presentation night in Forest Hill.
Full award winners are listed below:
Premiership Winners
A-grade: Gatton Fordsdale
A2: Glenore Grove Blue
B-grade: Helidon Maroon
U16: Glenore Grove
U13: Gatton Fordsdale
Club Champion: Glenore Grove
Player of the Year
A-grade: Shanley
Neuendorf
A2: Anton Wilkinson
B-grade: Cody Blake and David Gray
U16: Ezekiel Kugel
U13: Isaac Kleidon
Player of the Finals
A-grade: Lachlan Sticklen
A2: Tejpal Singh and Damien Diesing
B-grade: Ben Brocherie
U16: James Schultz
U13: Isaac Kleidon
Batting Averages
A-grade: Steven Kleidon (39.83)
A2: Levi Kugel (42)
B-grade: Randall Reck (62.29)
U16: Daniel Ost (55)
U13: Isaac Kleidon (253)
Bowling Aggregate
A-grade: Shanley Neuendorf (32 wickets)
A2: Anton Wilkinson
(36 wickets)
B-grade: Nathan Keenan (39 wickets)
U16: Reece Reiser (12 wickets)
U13: Elliott Ferguson (14 wickets)
A-grade
Top Batting Aggregate: Mitch Teske (513)
Top Bowling Average: Chris O'Brien (11.31)
Most Catches: Daniel Pollock (12)
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals (17)
A2 grade
Top Batting Aggregate: Levi Kugel (546)
Top Bowling Average: Thomas Schultz (8.12)
Most Catches: Lachlan Evans/Carl Simpson (12)
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Rukshan Mahendraraj (21)
B-grade
Top Batting Aggregate: Jason Windolf (727)
Top Bowling Average: David Gray (9.47)
Most Catches: Scott Steinhardt/Bryson Neu/Alex Emmerson (11)
Most Wicket Keeper Dismissals: Dean Webb (16)
U16
Top Batting Aggregate: Ezekiel Kugel (267)
Top Bowling Average: Elijah Jackson (8.00)
Most Catches: Rogan Utz/James Schultz/Ezekiel Kugel/Ben Brocherie (5)
Most Wicket Keep Dismissals: Casey Jahnke (9)
U13
Top Batting Aggregate: Isaac Kleidon (253)
Top Bowling Average: Kalam Kimmince (6.89)
Most Catches: Joshua Bussian (7)
Most Wicket Keep Dismissals: Kade Martin (3)
