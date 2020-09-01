Lockyer/Ipswich’s over-60 side in dangerous form

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich enjoyed a commanding win over Gold Coast Gold in their latest Over-60 Division 1 match at Queens.

Lockyer/Ipswich amassed 7/214 before dismissing the home side for 111.

Batting first on a slow pitch, the visitors lost their first wicket at 58, then two more to be 3/65.

Andrew Walsh made the bulk of that with 40 retired off 40 balls.

Len Martin (41 retired off 37 balls) and Graham Bichel (44 retired off 70 balls) then did the hard work of re-establishing the momentum.

Mike McGovern (23 not out off 15 balls) and Ken Wilson (17 n/o off six balls) made sure that the total was sizeable.

Fred Williams had the best stats with 2/35 off eight overs.

Gold Coast had an opening partnership of 22 and the biggest partnership was 31 for the ninth wicket.

All of the Gold Coast batsmen struggled with the Lockyer/Ipswich attack, which gave nothing away.

Ray Zahnow ripped through the middle order to secure man-of-the-match honours with 4/7 off eight overs.

The innings lasted until the 43rd over.

Bob Harbot and Ken Wilson also collected two wickets each.

Coast captain John Salter said that his side was outplayed by a very strong combination and gave the man-of-the-match award to Zahnow for his destructive bowling.

However, COVID restrictions had an impact on the make-up of the Gold Coast side.

Graeme Bichel had so many bowlers at his disposal that Mike McGovern did not get a bowl, and the depth of the visitor’s batting was seen with Ashley Gillam as last man in.

T Binns was awarded man of the match for Gold Coast because of his keeping, where he made three smart stumpings and took one catch.

Darryl Ready commented that it was the best keeping that he had seen in veteran’s cricket.

Unbeaten team dominates

The undefeated Gold Coast Blue over-50 side make short work of Lockyer/Ipswich’s over-50 team at Ivor Marsden.

The home side used the wicket first with light showers settling in for the start.

Wickets were lost at 23 and 48, with bowler S Riley on a hat trick with the score still on 48, leaving the home side 5/48 with some rebuilding to do.

A mini resurgence between Bill Johnson and Gary Copeland took the score to 82 for Johnson played on for 15.

He was followed by two more batsmen with the score plummeting to 8/82.

The ninth followed at 86.

The last wicket wagged a little with Dean Aitken scoring his first runs in first grade to finish with six not out, as his team totalled only 104 off 28 overs.

Kal Janke was easily top score with 28 off 33 balls.

Riley took 3/19 and Lovett 3/9 for Gold Coast.

The Coast started strongly but lost both openers to Mark Burbridge (2/22 off 5) to be 2/48.

The Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers toiled hard but Morris (not out 28) and Lindeman (33no) quickly overhauled the home side’s total in the 18th over.

Mark Burbridge was man of the match for Lockyer/Ipswich.

Lockyer/Ipswich batsman Rod Wilkinson hitting a six.

Comfortable victory

Lockyer/Ipswich’s over 50 Division 2 side was beaten by eight wickets at Cahill Pk by Brisbane Gold after scoring only 116 off 33 overs.

The visitors romped in with 20 overs to spare.

Batting first on a good wicket with a fast outfield, the home side was 5/61 after 15 overs with Brad Hines as usual being severe on the bowling with a quick 37.

Only Randall Olm with a well-made 14 in the middle order and a hard hit 28 not out by Rod Wilkinson late in the innings got to double figures.

After a lunch provided by Gatton Leagues club, LJan Pettersson dismissed both openers quickly to give the home side some hope.

However, McErlean (37 n/o) and Keble (51 retired) batted sensibly to see their side home comfortably.

Brisbane captain Steve Gode said that the first three bowlers for Brisbane took the game away from the home side, but they always enjoyed coming to Lockyer because of the good playing conditions, excellent catering and the friendly atmosphere.

Steve awarded Rod Wilkinson with the man-of-the-match award for his batting and good bowling.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Gary Rule felt that until his side could made some reasonable totals and hold their catches, they would struggle to make a game of it against good sides.