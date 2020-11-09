Lockyer/Ipswich vets complete undefeated season in style

By Mike Nowlan

NEWLY crowned premiers Lockyer/Ipswich never lost control of their must win over 60’s match against Gold Coast Green at Cahill Park.

Lockyer/Ipswich contained the visitors to 8/89 off 45 overs, before running down the total in 27 overs and only three wickets down.

Sunday’s victory completed an undefeated season for the home side, giving them the First Division trophy - the Geoff Dymock Shield - for the South-East Queensland competition.

Gold Coast won the toss and batted on what captain Pat Carty later described as one of the

best pitches that they had played on this season.

However, they were unable to form any partnerships as the bowling was accurate.

Bob Harbot (0/19 off seven overs) and Mike McGovern (0/9 off eight overs) were miserly as the batsmen struggled to get the ball away.

Glen Gotting came on to finish with 4/13 off eight overs.

He made good use of the breeze, swinging the ball away from the right handers and cutting it in off the pitch, while bowling a good line and length.

Graham Bichel took a superb catch at second slip off Gotting to dismiss Laidler.

Lockyer/Ipswich over 60's fielder Graham Bichel about to take a superb catch, dismissing Mick Laidler.

Wicketkeeper David Lyons took a spectacular catch down leg side to dismiss Guiver who was

looking good.

The sharpness of the home side fielding showed that they did not want a repeat of the sloppiness of their previous match.

Bichel and Ray Zahnow then conceded only 27 runs off 16 overs. They were followed by Nev

Maroske who claimed 3/19 of six overs.

The top score was David de Zilva with 29 not out off 88 balls. Only two batsmen reached double figures.

In reply, Lockyer/Ipswich lost an early wicket when Bichel chopped on against Carty.

“Bungy” Freiberg was dismissed next for 14 out of a total of 47, which put the game well

within the home side’s reach.

Lockyer/Ipswich over 60s batsman Bob Kratzmann featured in a valuable partnership opening the innings.

Opener Bob Kratzmann continued the solid anchor role, ensuring that there were no unwanted collapses. He added 41 with Ray Zahnow, who scored 20 off 18 balls.

Kratzmann was out trying to hit the winning run before Murray Rogers quickly took care of that.

While all the Lockyer/Ipswich bowlers gave nothing away, Gotting took the game away

from Gold Coast with his bowling spell and was deserved man of the match.

Kratzmann also deserved a mention because he made sure the home side had a sound foundation to their innings.

David De Zilva was Gold Coast’s man of the match.

At the presentation, Bichel thanked the Lockyer/Ipswich players for the support that they had given him. He said that it was a pleasure to captain them.

Gold Coast captain Carty was very complimentary of the facilities at Cahill Park.

However, he said the understrength Gold Coast side were always going to battle against such a strong side as Lockyer/Ipswich, who deserved to be premiers.