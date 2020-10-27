Menu
Veterans cricketer Mike McGovern
Lockyer/Ipswich need final victory to enjoy premier glory

27th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich need a victory in their final game to preserve their unbeaten record in over 60’s Division 1 veterans cricket.

They can secure the premiership in that match at Cahill Park on November 8.

In their latest game against Redlands/Logan at Birkdale on Sunday, Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel sent the home side in to bat on a pitch that was under prepared.

Play started 30 minutes early in an attempt to offset any rain that might come.

With three batsmen getting into the 40s, Redlands/Logan were able to post 8/193.

The visitors were looking a little shaky at 2/34 when lightning and rain brought a holt to proceedings.

Darryl Ready said it was the worst fielding effort by Lockyer/Ipswich this season with several uncharacteristic miss-fields and a number of dropped catches and missed stumpings.

Redlands captain Rod Rice thought that against a very good attack, the home side batted the best it had all season.

Rob Lowe (41 n/o off 54 balls), Ken Luxton (41 n/o off 63 balls) and Vic Shumilin (40 off 27 balls) all helped to get the home side to 5/183 before Mike McGovern cleaned up the tail with 4/12 off five overs.

Bichel was named Lockyer/Ipswich’s man of the match for a dangerous six over spell, conceding just 11 runs.

Ken Luxton was named as Redland/Logan’s man of the match.

