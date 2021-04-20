Menu
Veterans cricket action.
Lockyer/Ipswich bats unable to fire on damp wicket

20th Apr 2021 6:30 AM
Mike Nowlan

GOLD Coast Thunder were convincing winners over Lockyer/Ipswich in the first match of the new veterans cricket season.

Gold Coast dismissed the home side for 112, chasing that score down for the loss of three wickets in 29 overs.

Light overnight rain meant that the outfield was damp and the pitch was slow.

Gold Coast had no hesitation in sending the home side in to bat.

Ropehill curator Graeme Zirbel said Gold Coast made the right decision.

With the score at 2/2, Lockyer/Ipswich were in dire trouble trying to set a competitive total.

For a while, sundries looked like being the top score. As it was, Lockyer/Ipswich was at least 50 runs short of a good total at the conclusion of the innings.

The home side, for the most part, did not apply their batting to the conditions and there were several easy dismissals.

Mike Everleigh batted well for 26 until a "rush of blood" led to his dismissal.

Craig Morgan swung lustily for 24 until he swung once too often.

Wright took 3/15, while a fairly quick McKenzie claimed 3/25 off nine overs.

Despite a sustained spell between Mark Burbidge and Graham Bichel, when several maiden overs were bowled, Parker made 49 to guide Gold Coast to a comfortable win.

Although the batting conditions were easier in the afternoon, the Gold Coast batsmen were patient with the early good bowling of the home side, waiting for bad deliveries.

Andrew Voigt had the best Lockyer/Ipswich bowling figures of 1/15, thanks to a superb catch by Dean Aitken.

Mark Burbidge (1/16) and Graham Bichel (0/18 off 9 overs) were easily the pick of the bowlers.

Everleigh was Lockyer/Ipswich man of the match. Wright was the Gold Coast's best.

The Gold coast players were complimentary of the conditions and the ambience of the Ropehill ground.

