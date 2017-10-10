33°
Lockyer Woodcrafters showcase their best works

Cheryl Whitechurch working on a wooden jigsaw piece .
FINELY detailed jewellery pieces and artfully designed furniture impressed crowds of visitors at the Lockyer Woodcrafter's Group Open Day last Saturday.

Some had travelled long distances simply to look, others like Cheryl Whitechurch make long commutes to be a part of the group.

"I'd been doing woodworking on and off at home,” she said.

"Then my husband and I were out here one day, saw the group and it was perfect.

"It's a fantastic atmosphere, and I've learned all sorts of tips and tricks.”

Over by a stand of delicately assembled wooden clocks, Sandra Purnell admired Bryan Vickery's handiwork.

A fully equipped wooden model aeroplane hung over their heads, courtesy of Alan Grimmer.

On another table, visitors complimented the array of wooden toys.

"They're being sent off to Longreach and other northern western Queensland parts,” explained Geoff Mercer.

"So every kid and every adult can get something, even if they're in drought.

"It's just a community service we like to do.”

Dartanyn Foster worked on his share, a wooden jigsaw piece.

"I've been doing woodwork for about two years now, my big brother started and I thought it would be a cool thing to do,” he said.

"I just like making stuff.”

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan stopped in for a tour and was delighted by the jewellery range and the quirky dessert models.

Find the group at 24 Railway Street, Forest Hill.

