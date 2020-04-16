Lockyer woman sews scrub caps for region’s health workers

SEWING PROJECT: Volunteer Julie Alison and a bunch of keen sewers are working to sew scrub caps for health professionals to brighten up their days. Photo: Patrick Woods

SEWING PROJECT: Volunteer Julie Alison and a bunch of keen sewers are working to sew scrub caps for health professionals to brighten up their days. Photo: Patrick Woods

THE region’s health care professionals are first in line for handmade scrub caps, sewn by Lockyer Valley volunteer Natasha Anderson.

Natasha, who is part of a fast-growing network of volunteers called Sewing Scrub Caps, took to social media to offer the medical garb to nurses and other health care workers in the region.

“I am a self-taught beginner and have approx (sic) 20 scrub caps ready,” Natasha said in the post.

“Was wondering if there are any nurses of health professional that work in local hospitals – Gatton, Laidley, Esk – that might be interested in getting some scrub caps before I send them to the larger hospitals like Ipswich and Toowoomba.”

Professional midwife, and admin for the Sewing Scrub Caps Facebook group Julie Alison, said the group’s mission was two-fold: to create bright protective gear for health workers and to create a community.

READ MORE: 10 job positions up for grabs right now

“The health side of it is the common goal but we’re also developing the community and bringing people together,” she said.

“They have a community online that has a lot of fun – to me, that’s a bigger part than the health side of it.”

Created two weeks ago, the Facebook group already has nearly 2000 members and has spread around the world.

“There is a UK one, an American one, a Canadian one … a South Australian one, one in Far North Queensland,” Julie said.

“They’re all starting to chat and form connections – the catch phrase the older ladies came up with is we are no longer socially isolating; we’re physically isolating.”

To join the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewingscrubcaps/.