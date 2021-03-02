Menu
Jason David Cooke appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence (Photo: Facebook).
Crime

Lockyer Waters homeowner busts break-in trio

Ali Kuchel
2nd Mar 2021 11:59 AM
A home security system alerted a Lockyer Waters resident that three criminals were breaking into his house, with police finding Jason David Cooke and his two alleged accomplices parked in the victim's driveway.

On February 6, at 1.30am, a Lockyer Waters man was notified by his security system that three offenders, including Cooke, 33, were entering the property through the back gate to the rear of the house.

Cooke appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 1, where police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said the trio attempted to break in using a crowbar.

"The victim has been able to scroll through certain camera angles that indicated entry was attempted by using a crowbar - this has been unsuccessful," he said.

A second attempt was made by "kicking the door".

The trio removed electronic items linked to the cameras, and the CCTV connection was lost.

But 20 minutes later, police arrived and found the three people sitting in a vehicle in the driveway.

Sergeant Windsor said Cooke was spoken to but said he didn't know any of the parties involved.

They were taken to the Gatton police station where they refused to participate in an interview.

Cooke, from Redbank Plains, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client wasn't the "primary" in the break-in.

"He was requested by the primary offender to travel to this property," Mr Ryan said.

"He knew the basis that the other fellow wanted to talk to the victim, but the victim wasn't home."

Mr Ryan told the court that Cooke was studying horticulture at TAFE and had one child.

Cooke pleaded guilty to one charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Magistrate Peter Osborne described the offence as "serious" and didn't take to Mr Ryan's request for a fine.

"My view that would be more useful from the community's perspective is that you do some community service work," Mr Osborne said.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service within 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

