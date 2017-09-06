Lockyer volunteers honoured for selfless work

LOCAL LEGENDS: A host of locals, including many volunteers at the Lockyer Community Centre who are pictured, were recognised at the 2017 Wright Community Contribution Awards.

WITHOUT the hard work and sacrifice of volunteers, many regional communities would simply fall apart.

Fifteen of the Lockyer Valley's most dedicated were recognised for their tireless contributions to their region as a part of the 2017 Wright Community Contribution Awards.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, alongside Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Jason Cook, presented the awards in a special ceremony in Gatton on Thursday.

Mr Buchholz praised the award winners as "unsung heroes” of their communities, whether they had given countless unpaid hours to organisations in order to lend a helping hand or raised funds for crucial causes.

"I established these awards as a way to recognise the local volunteers who deserve appreciation for their outstanding contribution to the Lockyer Valley community,” Mr Buchholz said.

"Life is short but our local volunteers generously give their time to the various community and sporting organisations that make the Lockyer Valley such a wonderful place to live.”

Although those recognised weren't in it for awards, Mr Buchholz said it was vital to shine a light on the incredible work they were doing.

"No one in this room who's receiving an award today does what they do because they seek the accolade,” he said.

"It's all about acknowledging those selfless people who make a commitment to help somebody else.

"Their generosity is what creates our communities into what they are and it feeds into the fabric of what makes our nation great.

"I think as a community we should acknowledge those people for what they do.”

The award winners had each been nominated by fellow members of their community and MrBuchholz hoped many more would be highlighted for next year's ceremony.