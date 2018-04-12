Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

CRICKET: Veterans cricket is one of the fastest growing forms of the game in the country and it is the Lockyer association which is leading the way in Queensland.

It is preparing for its fourth season in the state competition, with three teams to take the field, including two over-60s sides and another in the newly formed over 50s competition.

Lockyer Veterans Cricket was part of the inaugural Queensland championships in 2015, starting with just one over 60s side.

Co-ordinator Mike Nowlan said the Lockyer players had long punched above their weight, considering they were coming up against sides pulling players from larger regions such as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

In 2016 they won the over 60s second division championship and lost out on the first grade title that year by only a single wicket.

"Australia wide (veterans cricket) has been the fastest growing segment of cricket,” Nowlan said.

"We have performed pretty well. We had the first female player in the competition (former international Katherine Raymont) play for us and we were the first with serious sponsorship. We've really led the way.”

Nowlan said it was more than just scoring runs and taking wickets.

"The participation is the big thing. It's not about winning, it's the participation and then the friendships that you develop,” he said.

"Most people are prepared to be friendly and share their experiences, whereas with club cricket I've found focus is on winning... at our stage of life you don't need that.”

The over 50s will start their season off this Saturday, the second division over 60s side will get going on Sunday and the first division over 60s starts its 2018 campaign next weekend.

For information, phone Mike Nowlan on 0419 776 872.