Lockyer Valley welcomes first off-leash dog park

PLACE TO PLAY: Nicole McGuinness with her two-year-old Koolie Ruby at the Laidley Recreation Reserve. Lachlan McIvor

DOG owners and their furry friends have reason to celebrate with Laidley set to become home to the Lockyer Valley's first off-leash dog park.

Works on the 3800 sqm facility at the Laidley Recreation Reserve began at the end of May and are expected to be completed this month.

The finished product will feature close to an acre of space for dogs to roam, as well as two shade shelters with seating, waste facilities and water bubblers suitable for both pooches and their owners.

Council contributed $50,000 toward the project, with an additional $3000 obtained under the Mars Petcare Australia Pet Friendly Park Grants Program Funding.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said the rules of use to ensure safe cooperative behaviour will be installed at the park.

"The off-leash dog park comes in response to community requests and reflects the broad recreational preferences of the community,” they said.

"Council is currently in the process of formalising the rules of use for the off-leash dog park and is already looking at options for other off-leash dog parks elsewhere in the region.

"Works are expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.”

The park was welcome news for many dog owners in the area, including Lockyer Valley Dog Training Club secretary Jos Kimlin.

"It's really exciting, especially if it's the first of many,” Mrs Kimlin said.

"There have been other groups around the place, other than ours, agitating for a leash-free area for a while. To actually have a dedicated area would be really something.

"It's a start. It's better than what we have now, which is nothing.”

Mrs Kimlin, who lives in Forest Hill, said it makes sense for more parks to be implemented throughout the region.

"The one in Laidley should just be the start,” she said.

"There really should be one in Gatton because they have a bigger population centre and there are other areas like Plainland that are getting quite populated.”

She said locals would need to come to grips with the etiquette for off-leash areas, as problems can arise for dogs who have never been socialised.

"Learning to interact with strange dogs is really significant in an off-leash situation,” she said.