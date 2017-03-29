Lockyer Valley Toyota named Rural Dealer of the Year again

HAUL: Lockyer Valley Toyota took home a bevy of awards at the Dealer of the Year Awards night.

LOCKYER Valley Toyota struggled to shut their boot on their way home from Brisbane last week, it was so chock-full of awards.

They had just cleaned up at the Dealer of the Year Awards.

They took home Rural Dealer of the Year for the second time and were the only dealership in the state to win the coveted President's Award.

The dealership had to satisfy 12 components, from looking after customers to achieving sales, to claim the prestigious award.

The accolades didn't stop there with Lockyer Valley snagging excellence awards in New Cars, Used Cars, Business Management, Service, Parts and Guest Experience categories.

For New Cars they also nabbed the Toyota Knight, which is achieved by being the number one for sales in passenger and commercial, and received a silver award for Parts for the best rural parts in Queensland.

Dealer principal Ian O'Brien said it had been a terrific night for his team.

"It's going to be pretty hard to top,” Mr O'Brien said.

Knowing the awards were on the way to their table and not being able to say anything to his team was a tough task.

"I knew but I couldn't tell anyone else,” he said.

"I sat there like a Cheshire Cat.”

Mr O'Brien said the dealership's strength was making sure customers bought the right car to suit their needs.

"Toyota have a thing called the guest-centric culture,” he said.

"If you come in to buy a car, we say that key (you leave with) must be a reflection of you and you must enjoy the features inside your car.”

But without the support of the community, the dealership would not have won the awards.

"We wouldn't have got it without all of our guests,” he said.

"At the end of the day I don't pay the bills, the guests who walk through the front door do.

"We look after them when they come in, we like to think so anyway... same in the service department and same with our parts.

"We've got a great management team.”

Next up for Lockyer Valley Toyota is the national awards which will be held in early August.

"Last year we finished fifth,” he said.

"We know we're in the top three, we're just unsure how high we are.”