Lockyer Valley to welcome new bubs

WELCOME BUBBA: Kensington Grove mum Yazmine Rieck will have little Caitlyn-Rose officially welcomed at the region's first Welcome Baby Ceremony this Sunday.

LOCKYER Valley parents have just two days left to register their little bundles of joy for the first Welcome Baby Ceremony.

The ceremony will unite the community with a special celebration for families and their precious newborns, where the babies are formally welcomed and recognised as the the newest members of our great region.

Each baby will receive a certificate from the Mayor, and a Lockyer Valley Libraries First 5 Forever gift bag. First 5 Forever is part of a literacy program funded by State Library of Queensland.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said she was excited to be part of the celebration.

"This is the first time we as a council have celebrated a welcome baby ceremony,” Cr Milligan said.

"It recognises life, the need to belong, to feel respected, and to feel welcome. And these things all bond us as a community.”

Cr Milligan said the program was valuable as it supported parents and care givers so they could support their little ones in the very early stages of language and literacy in the home.

"The reality is, home is where children learn the early stuff, and sometimes as parents we need a toolbox of tips and resources to help us,” Cr Milligan said.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate life than through the eyes of a child. It's the excitement, the adventure, the fearlessness, that whole sense of discovery.”

Lockyer Valley Libraries are proud to be part of a universal family literacy program aimed at supporting stronger language and literacy environments for young children and their families.

Lockyer Valley Camera Club will provide a special family keepsake in the form of a commemorative photo of the occasion. The ceremony will conclude with a light luncheon. Registration cut-offs have been extended until 5.30pm March 9, and babies must have been born in 2016 to be registered.

To register, contact Lockyer Valley Libraries on 5466 3434. The Welcome Baby Ceremony will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, Lake Apex Drive, Gatton, on Sunday, March 12, at 10am.