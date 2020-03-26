Menu
Lockyer Valley teacher in self-isolation

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
A LOCKYER Valley teacher is self-isolating after being advised to do so by their doctor.

It is a precautionary measure, made after the teacher fell ill.

Laidley State High School principal Michael Clarkson issued an email to parents last night to advise parents and caregivers of the situation, a letter the Gatton Star obtained.

"I wanted to share this information with you as a reminder to us that we are not removed from this significant public health situation," Mr Clarkson wrote in the letter.

"Use this notification as a reminder that we all need to redouble our efforts regarding hygiene and social distancing."

The school will remain open at this stage and will follow public health advice.

"While our school remains open, parents may elect to keep their children home if they have any concerns," Mr Clarkson wrote.

"Please remember to advise the school if you take the decision to keep your child away from school."

