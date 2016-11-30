Lockyer Valley Speedway's second meet on right track

MOTORSPORTS: The second Lockyer Valley Speedway meet of the season had a few setbacks but that didn't stop the show from rolling on.

The crowd enjoyed a great day and night of action on the track at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday, even if the technology struggled to keep up.

Drivers young and old put on an action-packed show with a wide range of experience levels and classes on show.

The F500 Juniors competed on the Gatton track for the first time and proved to be a big hit.

On the other end of the scale, Jack Carter started driving in 1952 and has an extensive history on the track.

"I first drove a sedan, then I went into an MG TC,” Mr Carter said.

"I raced that at Mount Druitt and places like that and then did two years around Sydney.

"In 1955 I bought a midget and then drove midgets until 1962.”

He bought his current ride three years ago for his 85th birthday and has competed on tracks around the state as well as being a regular at Gatton.

"After having four children, I decided it wasn't my game,” he said.

"Now all the children are grown up, I'll thought I'll have another go.”

Some of the winners included: Dean Silcock in Sub Juniors, Tarhlea Apelt in F500 Juniors, Matt Butler in 360 Sprint Cars, Kayden Iverson in F500s and Aaron Prosser in Modlites.