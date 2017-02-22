Lockyer Valley Speedway roars into gear

WINNER: Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale took out the legends race at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday, February 11.

THE hot weather didn't deter keen racer's revving up their engines at the first Lockyer Valley Speedway of the year.

One eager driver was Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale, who took out out the Legends race with his '34 Coupe on the Saturday evening.

"I had a great night racing and had a good win,” Isdale said.

"I've been racing cars as a hobby since 1981, I really love the adrenaline.”

His winning legends car is a 58 scale car with a 1200cc engine.

Isdale also volunteers at Lockyer Valley Speedway and can sometimes be found manning the pit gate.

"It's a family thing; my wife works in the bar and is on the committee and my son takes photos of the races,” he said.

"It's a great family event.”

The next Lockyer Valley Speedway will be held on Saturday, March 18, at the Gatton showgrounds.