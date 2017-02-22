33°
News

Lockyer Valley Speedway roars into gear

22nd Feb 2017 1:30 PM
WINNER: Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale took out the legends race at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday, February 11.
WINNER: Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale took out the legends race at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday, February 11. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE hot weather didn't deter keen racer's revving up their engines at the first Lockyer Valley Speedway of the year.

One eager driver was Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale, who took out out the Legends race with his '34 Coupe on the Saturday evening.

"I had a great night racing and had a good win,” Isdale said.

"I've been racing cars as a hobby since 1981, I really love the adrenaline.”

His winning legends car is a 58 scale car with a 1200cc engine.

Isdale also volunteers at Lockyer Valley Speedway and can sometimes be found manning the pit gate.

"It's a family thing; my wife works in the bar and is on the committee and my son takes photos of the races,” he said.

"It's a great family event.”

The next Lockyer Valley Speedway will be held on Saturday, March 18, at the Gatton showgrounds.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton dancer will take the spotlight at Empire Theatre

Gatton dancer will take the spotlight at Empire Theatre

Baylee Thrupp will star as Snow White in an upcoming production.

McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

Jim McDonald won the LNP pre-selection for the seat of Lockyer

Lockyer Valley Speedway roars into gear

WINNER: Hatton Vale's Steve Isdale took out the legends race at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday, February 11.

First Lockyer Valley Speedway was off and racing.

Parts of Lockyer Valley can now connect to NBN

GET CONNECTED: Is your home or business ready to connect to NBN?

NBN rollout reaches Gatton area.

Local Partners

Experience dinosaur fossils at gem show

TWO dinosaur fossil displays will feature in the upcoming Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, so be prepared to be taken back in time.

McDonald wins tough decision for LNP pre-selection

IN: Jim McDonald won the pre-selection to run for the LNP in the seat of Lockyer at the next state election. Pictured is Jim McDonald and current Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss who will retire at the next state election.

Jim McDonald won the LNP pre-selection for the seat of Lockyer

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

AN IRATE Steve Price has threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity after a series of drama-filled clashes with Keira Maguire.

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Westbrook Family Home On 924m2 - 3 Living Areas and Room For A Shed!

27 Gwenda Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 $469,000

OWNERS are committed elsewhere!!! MUST BE SOLD! Brand New and situated on a flat 924m2, there is room to swing a cat and plenty of room for a shed! BOLD street...

1940&#39;S Red Brick Art Deco Bungalow-PRICE REDUCTION

1 Sidney Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a piece of Toowoomba's history, situated in a prime North Toowoomba location on a massive 931m2 this home commands street...

The Ultimate in Country Family Living on an Acre

199 Carroll Road, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 4 2 3 Offers Above...

From the moment you walk up the steps of the wrap around front verandah and step through the front door you will know this is the home your family memories will be...

Value For Money! Only Minutes Walk To The CBD

15/59 Kitchener Street, East Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This unit could not be better located, presented in “Willow Park” just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, it sits in a blooming complex...

East Side Cottage – Minutes’ walk to the CBD!

161 Bridge Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Hidden away behind manicured hedges this charming and private gabled cottage with a bullnose front verandah is only minutes’ walk into the CBD. From the moment you...

Own a timeless classic on leafy parklike 814m2 grounds - sensational value!

21 Mabel Street, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 3 $395,000

With a private elevated corner allotment bordering Mount Lofty, this character brick home is outstanding in both its location and appeal. Modern updates...

Style and Space The perfect combination (Highfields Precinct)

5 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 4 $539,000

BRAND NEW and move in ready, this beautifully detailed home will delight as not only does it have a spacious design which capitalises on northern aspects, but...

Impressive New Build Will Delight

8 Nash Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Packed with features that are sure to impress, this BRAND NEW (never lived in) contemporary homes offers the best of open plan family living in a new estate within...

Superb Unit Offers Independent Over 55&#39;s Lifestyle

15/12 Glenfield Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

If you're contemplating downsizing to a manageable home with the security of living in a community surrounded by like-minded and similarly aged people, then you...

Style and Space In Superb Location

57 Calypso Crescent, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Combining luxury with a sense of sanctuary and comfort, this recently completed contemporary home has been designed to provide the finest in modern living. Set on...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!