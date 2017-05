The conditions made for some exhilarating action on the track at the final Lockyer Valley Speedway meet of the season on Saturday, May 20.

THE final Lockyer Valley Speedway meeting of the season was one to remember with some exhilarating and close racing over the weekend.

President Ian Jones believed it "ended up being one of the best tracks” they've ever had.

Check out some photos of some of the action from the main program on Saturday.