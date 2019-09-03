Lockyer Valley sisters take equestrian talent to Sydney

IT ISN'T the first time Clare Fedrick has been selected to represent the state at the Australian Interschool Championships.

But, this year, the 11-year-old Mount Sylvia State School student is confident she will be coming home from the event a national winner.

Clare was selected along with three other horse riders for the Queensland Primary Show Hack team.

The competition will take place between September 29 and October 2, in Sydney, and Clare has a plan to win, including feeding her horse Kennally Wood Kensington treats such as carrots.

"The judge will judge you on how well your pony goes around and there will be a workout you have to follow,” Clare said.

"You will do a walk, trot and canter, then you have to change direction.”

Clare said she was confident this would be the year her team wins and said the "special connection” she shared with her pony would help.

"We have a real good connection and we understand each other,” she said.

But Clare isn't the only Fedrick making the family proud.

Clare's sister Jessica, 17, from Lockyer District High School, is also preparing to fly to Sydney to compete in the same event, in the Secondary Show Hunter team as the captain.

While she had also been selected before, this year is the first time she will be able to take part.

The sisters said they were both excited to go.

"I'm really stoked. I really enjoy it; it's my favourite sport,” Clare said.