Lockyer Valley sides tackle Tallis Cup

RAGING BULL: The Laidley Lions caught up with the man himself at the Gorden Tallis Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two young rugby league sides from the Lockyer Valley had the experience of a lifetime up north as they took part in the Gorden Tallis Cup.

Two under-10 teams, one from the Gatton Hawks and the other representing the Laidley Lions, returned home from Townsville with a tonne of valuable new memories from the experience.

Representatives from both clubs spoke about the high level of competition on display at the carnival, but it was the strong camaraderie between the children and the respect they showed for opposition sides while representing the Lockyer that were the real highlights.

Both sides even spent time with the Raging Bull himself as he offered some advice to the young players.

Gatton Hawks coach Ryan McDonald said it was a trip his young charges would never forget.

"All our guys have definitely grown from this experience and I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season has in store,” McDonald said.

"We managed to come home with a couple of wins and the team relished in the whole experience.

"It was an awesome effort from all involved to make this trip a success and one no doubt they will not forget.”

The Gatton Hawks U10 side got a team talk from Tallis before one of their games. Contributed

One of the standout moments came as Tallis inspired the Hawkies to victory with a team talk before one of their fixtures.

Lions coach Andrew Ogden was also proud of his side.

"I can honestly say each and every one of the children involved played out of their skins and had the time of their lives,” he said.

"Every player that played had their moment to shine and excelled to the point where a lot of parents and people watching were so very surprised at the effort and respect shown by the whole team.

"I was glad to be a part of it and really do thank everybody involved and thank you to all the team for their amazing skills.”

Both clubs emphasised how important the support from sponsors, local businesses and the general community had been in getting the players to Townsville.