19°
News

Lockyer Valley sides tackle Tallis Cup

Lachlan Mcivor
| 19th Jul 2017 9:17 AM
RAGING BULL: The Laidley Lions caught up with the man himself at the Gorden Tallis Cup.
RAGING BULL: The Laidley Lions caught up with the man himself at the Gorden Tallis Cup. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two young rugby league sides from the Lockyer Valley had the experience of a lifetime up north as they took part in the Gorden Tallis Cup.

Two under-10 teams, one from the Gatton Hawks and the other representing the Laidley Lions, returned home from Townsville with a tonne of valuable new memories from the experience.

Representatives from both clubs spoke about the high level of competition on display at the carnival, but it was the strong camaraderie between the children and the respect they showed for opposition sides while representing the Lockyer that were the real highlights.

Both sides even spent time with the Raging Bull himself as he offered some advice to the young players.

Gatton Hawks coach Ryan McDonald said it was a trip his young charges would never forget.

"All our guys have definitely grown from this experience and I'm looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season has in store,” McDonald said.

"We managed to come home with a couple of wins and the team relished in the whole experience.

"It was an awesome effort from all involved to make this trip a success and one no doubt they will not forget.”

The Gatton Hawks U10 side got a team talk from Tallis before one of their games.
The Gatton Hawks U10 side got a team talk from Tallis before one of their games. Contributed

One of the standout moments came as Tallis inspired the Hawkies to victory with a team talk before one of their fixtures.

Lions coach Andrew Ogden was also proud of his side.

"I can honestly say each and every one of the children involved played out of their skins and had the time of their lives,” he said.

"Every player that played had their moment to shine and excelled to the point where a lot of parents and people watching were so very surprised at the effort and respect shown by the whole team.

"I was glad to be a part of it and really do thank everybody involved and thank you to all the team for their amazing skills.”

Both clubs emphasised how important the support from sponsors, local businesses and the general community had been in getting the players to Townsville.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton hawks gorden tallis cup laidley lions rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer embraces nine new Aussies

Lockyer embraces nine new Aussies

Mayor Tanya Milligan took proceedings of the Lockyer Valley Citizenship Ceremony last Thursday.

Andrew Dodt takes major step

SHOT: Gatton's Andrew Dodt has tied for fourth at the Scottish Open to secure a British Open spot.

The Gatton golfer tied for fourth at the Scottish Open.

Gatton Hawks earn crucial win in finals chase

TACKLE BUST: Highfields struggled to contain Francis Han as the Hawks ran out 28-20 winners on Sunday.

The Hawks recorded a crucial win against Highfields.

Out and about in the Lockyer

Toowoomba's Jaymi and Bella at the Murphy's Creek Markets on Saturday.

Region's events in pictures.

Local Partners

Carrying on traditional kung-fu in Laidley

Laidley physiotherapist Octavio Mellado has been practising kung-fu since 1974.

A seasoned avo grower

Greg Krenske of Farmgate Spring Creek offers some wisdom on Avocado growing, following more than 35 years' experience.

Greg Krenske sheds light on growing avos.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

&#39;A&#39; class office in the CBD

Suite 11 & 12/5 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial 'A' class office asset located in the CBD featuring - New 4 ... $1,400,000

'A' class office asset located in the CBD featuring - New 4 year Government Lease - 7.5% rental yield - Large 358m2 professional office - Ducted air conditioning...

&#39;A&#39; Class CBD Office in Unsurpassed Location

Suite 9/532-542 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial CBD 'A' class office asset featuring: - Executive 228m2 office - Ducted ... $668,800

CBD 'A' class office asset featuring: - Executive 228m2 office - Ducted air conditioning - Secure undercover parking + visitor parking - Access to boardroom and...

Perfect Renovator Opportunity On Huge 1,080m2 Double Allotment Site

1 Doncaster Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Set across a large 1,080m2 double allotment site in fabulous Newtown, Jacqui Walker Sells presents this perfect renovator opportunity - with charming street appeal...

Art Deco Charm in a Tightly Held Location

126 Bridge Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 1 In-Rooms...

Auction Location: Toowoomba Strand Theatre, Boutique Cinema 4. Nestled in a sought-after pocket of East Toowoomba on the corner of Bridge and Sir Streets, this...

Is Affordability Important To You?

6 Harrow Street, Greenmount 4359

Residential Land 0 0 $49,000

Welcome to 6 Harrow Street, Greenmount where Jacqui Walker Sells presents this fantastic 807m2 site for your future home. This affordable site is set in a quiet...

Brilliant 4 Bedroom Family Home in the Centenary Heights School Zone! Fantastic Value! Red Hot!

6 Maree Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 1 1 NOW $369,995...

Sitting in a quiet cul-de-sac, this absolute gem is within moments to local schools and shops, and is a prime location opportunity not to be missed by the ever...

Under Contract!

Lot 33 Fitton Road off Freyling Road, Hodgson Vale 4352 ...

Residential Land Come home to the safety and serenity of acreage living at Hodgson ... $309,000

Come home to the safety and serenity of acreage living at Hodgson Vale. Enjoy the best of both worlds in this exclusive acreage land estate at Fitton Road...

All You Could Ever Want And More!

485 Alderley Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This is the pinnacle of functional and stylish home design it has been designed with family in mind. Setting the tone for what's to come, a welcoming entryway...

A Rare Find in a superb location Estate Finalisation

Unit 2/44 Hunter Street, Centenary Heights 4350

Unit 3 1 2 $335,000 or near...

Perfectly located within a stone's throw to Southtown Shopping Centre and public transport this unique stand alone villa is offered to the market with clear...

Complete Privacy In A Community Of Friends...

9 Neville Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $459,000 +

A very leafy and private, comfortable 4 bedroom home, sitting proudly in a well located cul-de-sac, is right here for your choosing. With easy maintenance for the...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!