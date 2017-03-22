Lockyer Valley SES units calling for members

UNITED: SES members from Gatton, Forest Hill and Laidley plot out their map navigation before a call-out with Lockyer local controller Aaron Brown.

ARE you looking for a new challenge and have the desire to make the Lockyer Valley a safer place?

Why not join the army of SES volunteers responding to natural disasters and emergency situations every day?

When Lockyer deputy local controller Annette Fifoot became an SES member 18 years ago, she was 60.

"I went up to some SES members at an Anzac Day parade and asked if someone my age could join,” she said.

"They asked me if I could type and I said I don't want to type, I want to do things.”

Ms Fifoot says during her time with the SES, she has been rewarded many times by helping many families in need.

"We are trained to help when disaster strikes, be it storm damage, flood response, fires, medical evacuations or land searches,” she said.

Lockyer SES local controller Aaron Brown said the Gatton, Forest Hill and Laidley units needed new recruits because member numbers were too low.

"I think the public's awareness of us is sometimes lacking because we are usually out in the dark or rain and people don't see us in action,” Mr Brown said.

"In the big disasters we need as many hands on deck as possible in order for us to be able to offer the best support in those situations.

"We are looking for people who can freely volunteer a few hours a week. We have jobs for all sorts of people, from administration to the physical tasks.”

Mr Brown said SES members also helped to educate the community, about how to safely avert a crisis themselves.

The Lockyer SES will have an open day and information evening at the Gatton Headquarters at 2 Golflinks Dr on Saturday, March 25.

"The open day starts at 3pm and the information session goes from 6-7pm,”Mr Brown said.

"There will be talks from the mayor, our area controller and a free sausage sizzle. If people can't make it, email sesrecruitment@ lrvc.qld.gov.au or call my mobile on 0407 677 820.”