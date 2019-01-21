Lockyer Valley school secures nearly $1 million for new hall

UPGRADE: An artist's impression of Faith Lutheran College Plainland's new sports hall. The federal government last week announced nearly $1 million in funding towards the project.

UPGRADE: An artist's impression of Faith Lutheran College Plainland's new sports hall. The federal government last week announced nearly $1 million in funding towards the project. Contributed

FAITH Lutheran College Plainland received a late Christmas present from the Federal Government last week.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz announced last Wednesday the Government would provide $980,000 towards a new sports hall at Faith Lutheran College through the government's Capital Grants Program.

Mr Buchholz said the new facility would enhance students learning opportunities.

"Students and teachers thrive when their schools have modern and up-to-date facilities - that's why the Federal Government is proud of the Capital Grants Program, which has benefited thousands of schools across the nation, including Faith Lutheran College,” Mr Buchholz said.

"This new sports hall and facilities upgrades will help advance Faith Lutheran College and ensure our local students have modern classrooms and facilities in which to learn and compete.”

Principal Jannelle Anderson said the new hall would be a huge benefit - not just for students but for the whole community.

"The College is looking forward to having the sports hall facility for the myriad of improvements it will mean for the student and staff experience at Faith on a daily basis,” Mrs Anderson said.

"The development of our campus is always with the individual students in mind, and this project is no different - we look forward to seeing many of our students flourish in the various subjects that will be taught in the space.

"Furthermore, we are also excited to be able to offer the multi-use facility to our greater Lockyer Valley community.”

The new hall will be utilised for physical education, dance and theatre classes, and the size will allow two classes to be accommodated in the hall at the same time.

It will also incorporate a fitness and weights room for the teaching and delivery of competencies for the Certificate III in Fitness and Sport and Recreation.

Mr Buchholz said the new facilities would be a major benefit for student's health.

"This project backs the Government's key priority of promoting the social and health benefits of physical activity and sport and this investment in a new sports hall will provide a real encouragement for local students”

"I congratulate Faith Lutheran College for their successful grant and look forward to seeing the new sports hall take shape.”

Mrs Anderson said the hall will also allow the school to once again gather together at the college.

"At Faith we also meet regularly as a whole community and at this stage we can no longer fit in any building on site,” she said.

Major events such as opening and closing services, graduation and presentation evenings are currently held off-site, with transportation and venue hire costs impacting the college's finances.