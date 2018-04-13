Menu
COMMUNITY RESOURCE: Thomas Feldhahn enjoying the playground at Lake Apex. Lachlan McIvor
Lockyer Valley Regional Council pay the price for vandalism

Lachlan Mcivor
by
13th Apr 2018 4:56 PM

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has spent close to $20,000 in the 2017/2018 financial year repairing vandalised infrastructure in the region's parks and gardens.

Council's Parks and Gardens Chair Janice Holstein said it was frustrating funds had to be put countering wanton destruction, when it could be much better spent elsewhere.

"To say I'm angry at the ongoing lack of respect shown through blatant acts of vandalism throughout the Lockyer Valley is an understatement,” Cr Holstein said.

"Vandalism occurs on community infrastructure right throughout the region and it comes at a significant cost to our ratepayers.

"Already this financial year, council has spent close to $20,000 repairing vandalised equipment.”

Cr Holstein said any evidence of those caught in the act would be immediately handed over to police.

"Over the past few years council has continued to install security cameras throughout our parks and gardens. Where there is video evidence of vandalism, footage will be turned over to the police for their action,” she said.

Gatton police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said there hadn't been a significant increase in vandalism in the region over the past year.

"Occasionally we do get some vandalism at Lake Apex but it's not been a major or ongoing issue,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"We do occasionally get vandalism reported but it's not on a regular or ongoing basis. I would anticipate, with an increase of security cameras, this will reduce over time.”

