Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election is on

HAVING HER SAY: Carrol Gothmann at the Polling booth at Gatton Shire Hall. Francis Witsenhuysen

IT'S becoming busy at the polls today as the region's electorates cast their vote to determine the next Lockyer Valley Regional councillor.

The 11 candidates: Mark Newton, David Bundy, Pat Byrnes, Rick Vela , Brett Qualischefski , Brett Reisenleiter , Kameron Jeffrey , Robert Stevens, Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich, Gary Reynolds and Owen Yates will vie to fill the vacant seat left by Jim McDonald, who stepped down to enter state parliament.

Carrol Gothmann of Glenore Grove said she felt lucky being able to have a say on who gets elected in today's by-election.

"It is a little inconvenient having to vote today, but it's something we all just have to do and it's important,” Mrs Gothmann said.

"I would like to see the next councillor push to do something for the youth of the region.

"There really is nothing for them, and someone needs to speak up which will perhaps make something happen.”

POLLING BOOTHS OPEN: Lockyer electorates head to the polls today for the Lockyer Valley Regional Council by-election. Francis Witsenhuysen

Polling booths are set up until 6pm today at Blenheim State School, Forest Hill State School, the Gatton Shire Hall, the Glenore Grove Community Hall, Grantham State School, Hatton Vale State School, Helidon State School, Laidley District State School, Lake Clarendon State School, Ma Ma Creek State School, Murphy's Creek State School, Faith Lutheran College, the Stockyard Creek Public Hall, Thornton State School, Upper Tenthill Baptist Church Hall and Withcott State School.

If you are unable to vote today, you can apply for a postal vote or electoral visit at www.ecq.qld.gov.au or 1300 881 665.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Gatton Star website and our Facebook page this evening for an update on by-election results.