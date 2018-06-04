Lockyer Valley polocrosse in rebuilding phase

PRESSURE: Chris Franklin from the Gold Coast competes with Warwick's Anthony Wells.

PRESSURE: Chris Franklin from the Gold Coast competes with Warwick's Anthony Wells. Carolyn Line

POLOCROSSE: Lockyer Valley Polocrosse Club is riding on a high after their annual carnival was well attended over the weekend with numbers up on recent years.

The event was attended by 32 teams, an increase of 5 teams on the previous year.

The carnival attracted players and spectators from all over southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales with almost 200 players and their horses taking to the field.

The club experienced a downturn in membership after some members moved interstate and others to larger clubs in 2016.

In 2018, with the club down to just one riding member, running a carnival seemed an impossible task.

But what the club lacked in numbers, it made up for with a passion for polocrosse to keep their annual carnival on the Queensland calendar.

Tansey 1 and Cunningham 1 went head to head in the exciting A-grade Open final with Tansey coming out victorious 22-16.

Best Horse and Rider Award for A-grade went to Tansey Club Member Beth Hafey.

Showing their dominance again in 2018, Tansey Polocrosse Club also won B, D, E and F grades, with Stanley Rivers 1 preventing them from getting clean sweep by taking out C-grade.

In a repeat of last year, Cunningham Polocrosse Club defeated Gold Coast Polocrosse Club in the junior competition.

Kayleigh Waugh, from Cunningham, was named the Best Horse and Rider in juniors.

"We are looking to re-establish ourselves as a strong club in southeast Queensland,” Lockyer Valley Polocrosse Club secretary Scott Colwell said.

"We welcome any new players who would like to try the action-packed game of polocrosse or those who have previously played and want to return to the sport,” he said.

For more information, contact Scott Colwell on 0418709075 or email lockyervalley@gmail.com.

Carolyn Line