Lockyer Valley mum lights night with two lanterns

Jan and Les Thomson remember their beloved father and husband and await good news for their brother and son. Light the Night, Laidley, 2019.

Jan and Les Thomson remember their beloved father and husband and await good news for their brother and son. Light the Night, Laidley, 2019. Ebony Graveur

NINE years after her husband lost his battle with non-hodgkin lymphoma, Jan Thomson held two lanterns at the Laidley Light the Night.

To raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation Australia, the event draws people to the Laidley Recreation Reserve to gather and support those affected by blood cancers.

Most attendees carry a lantern - either gold, blue or white - to signify their support for someone currently undergoing treatment (white); for general support (blue), or to remember someone who lost their battle (gold).

Jan held a gold lantern in loving memory of her husband, Les, but she also carried a white lantern.

Her son, Shane, was diagnosed with lymphoma a year ago, at 46 years old.

"It was a big shock, a terrible shock,” she said.

When Shane told his mother his symptoms, she recognised them immediately as what Shane's father had experienced before he was first diagnosed.

"I said I feel like it's what your father had because it's exactly the same symptoms,” she said.

"I felt that he had lymphoma - and then he came out and told us.”

Shane and his family are waiting to hear if a recent blood donation will be compatible.

"Otherwise, it will have to be a bone marrow donor,” she said.

"We have a long trek ahead of us but we will get there, I know we will.”