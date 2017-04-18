Lockyer Valley Mayor celebrates a year in her new role

JUST 12 months ago, Tanya Milligan had no hair, had just lost a dear friend and was running in the council election.

Keyboard warriors were saying nasty things about her health, but not one of them actually came up and asked our mayor-to-be about her health - to her face.

Fast forward 12 months and the journey from councillor to mayor of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council has reinforced Cr Milligan's passion for optimism and looking for positives.

Taking on a new role with council, she joined three new councillors and a new CEO and has helped develop new dynamics and direction of the leadership group.

"There's lots of positives in our region (and) I feel like I've got no time for negatives because there's so much positive stuff,” Cr Milligan said.

Being involved with council is no strange place for the Mayor.

Originally inducted to council in 2000, Cr Milligan served two terms with Laidley, one as a councillor, the second as a deputy mayor.

When Laidley and Gatton shires amalgamated in 2008, she reformed to the position as councillor and in her latest term was again deputy mayor.

There have been changes, like any occupation with new leadership, but Cr Milligan says they've been for the best.

"We are open and transparent, people notice we're out there having a lot more conversations with the community,” Cr Milligan said.

"I want people to ask the hard questions, we want people to be involved.”

Looking forward, Cr Milligan said her priority was securing water for the region.

"The reality is if the farmers are doing well, the rest of the community is doing well,” she said.

"If the farmers aren't making money, they're not in town spending

money.”

Throw in her passion for improved health care facilities, such as a regional hospital, her supporting roles for those affected by cancer and how to manage an Inland Rail project and you've got one busy lady.

"I want people to be proud of who they are, where they work and where they live,” Cr Milligan said.