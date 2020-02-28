Menu
HOLD UP: Shell Hatton Vale service station on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley was robbed on Sunday night. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Lockyer Valley man arrested for highway servo hold-up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th Feb 2020 12:23 PM
A MAN has been arrested for the terrifying robbery of a highway service station earlier this week.

Laidley police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old Lockyer Valley man, following an armed hold up at the Hatton Vale Shell on Sunday night.

READ MORE: TERRIFYING: Mother's brush with search for armed robber

He's been charged with assault, robbery and associated charges, and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates court on March 18.

It will be alleged the man entered the Shell station at 9pm on Sunday and demanded cash.

He fled the station on foot with a sum of cash and a manhunt began.

Residents reported being stopped in the area and questioned while the dog squad assisted police in an attempt to track the offender down.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said good police work was behind the arrest.

"Police conducted a number of inquiries and located the offender using available resources and local intelligence," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

