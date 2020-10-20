Lockyer Valley man 4x limit busted driving into McDonald’s

A self-confedded alcoholic has asked for a probation order in court (file image).

A SELF-CONFESSED alcoholic has asked the court to put him on probation in a bid to rid his drinking problem after blowing four times the legal limit.

Suwit Boskett was breath tested as he drove into McDonald’s at College View on September 19, where he recorded a reading of .0276.

His lawyer told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Boskett had kept his drinking confidential, and that his mother had only found out he was an alcoholic after his last police encounter.

He said Boskett hit rock bottom.

“For the first time in his life where he’s actually admitted to it (alcohol addiction) so he can get some extra help,” he said.

“He wants probation from the court.”

Boskett does attend Alcoholics Anonymous and has a number of convictions for the same offence.

He pleaded guilty to driving to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Boskett was sentenced to a 12-month probation.