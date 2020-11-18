Lockyer Valley makeup artist wins prestigious award

AMONG all the logistics of working through the coronavirus pandemic, a Regency Downs mother has won a prestigious award for her work as a bridal makeup artist.

Tyneale Hahn won 2020 Bridal Makeup Artist for Southern Queensland Country at the Australian Wedding Industry Awards last week.

Tyneale Hahn in her home studio. Photo: Hugh Suffell

The mother of three said she was excited and happy to be recognised for her work by her clients, especially during COVID.

“It is pretty special to achieve this award coming from this little country area” Mrs Hahn said.

“You take a really emotional journey with these brides and I feel like I’ve made a lot of new friends along the way too,” Mrs Hahn said.

Newlywed couples that have been married during a voting period nominate and vote for vendors based on several categories and finalists are selected after voting has taken place.

The awards were held this year through Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions with the winners announced online.

Mrs Hahn said working through COVID restrictions had been quite a journey dealing with government directives and said her business was closed for six months as the pandemic shut down the wedding industry.

Mrs Hahn told the Gatton Star that while making sure she achieved the look her clients wanted with their makeup, a large part of her work this year had been supporting brides through the process of reorganising their weddings when restrictions eased and comforting them when things did not go to plan back in the early stages of the pandemic.

While working with her clients to reorganise bookings, Mrs Hahn also had to deal with the pressures of homeschooling her three boys.

Mrs Hahn said she goes the extra mile for her clients and packages her brushes individually for each one after sanitising, soaking and drying her tools and kit to protect them and comply with government regulations and checklists associated with COVID.

The awards are a highly sought-after achievement and the size of the Southern Queensland Country region and level of competition made the prize even more special for Mrs Hahn.

“To be recognised that way especially through COVID sets the benchmark for myself to continue to achieve above and beyond and grow at the same time,” Mrs Hahn said.

Mrs Hahn who also mentors current makeup students at Tafe in Brisbane and is planning to celebrate her 13th year in the industry in 2021.

Mrs Hahn said the wedding industry is “booming” in the Lockyer Valley with highly sought-after venues being booked by couples from all over southeast Queensland including Brisbane.

“It’s huge for the local community” Mrs Hahn said, adding the Lockyer Valley has a lot to offer when it comes to being a wedding destination.

Looking to the future, Mrs Hahn says she’d love to establish her own studio outside of her home to give her more space to best support her clients.

Mrs Hahn was also a finalist in the 2019 in the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Business Awards for Professional Services, Health & Wellness.

